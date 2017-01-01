www.abc12.com

21-year-old dies in Ogemaw County snowmobile accident

Troopers from the West Branch post say the accident happened on Flynn Road near Heath Road.

Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office tells us a man walked into the Admiral on Brady near M-52 and demanded money just before 11:15 p.m. Friday.

A letter from Dawn Jones

Dawn Jones writes a letter to ABC12 viewers.

Cops & Doughnuts fundraiser helps girl with heart condition

A Mid-Michigan mom wants to make sure her daughter -- born with a heart condition -- has an active childhood. Her Bay City community is right there with her.

Strategic planning meeting maps out 5-year plan for Saginaw

The Latest: Chicago protesters spill into city's downtown

New device monitors heart and lung sounds at home

Chris Mulcahy January 21st PM Forecast

Saginaw Planning

Help For Hana

AP

The Latest: White House edits Melania Trump's official bio

2 dead in homicides at a home north of Lansing

9-year-old Hillsdale-area boy missing for 2 days found OK

No Bus: 2 dozen Michigan women going to march left at curb

Analysis: Infrastructure upgrades unlikely to be speedy

How to separate conjoined twins

2017 Chinese New Year celebration tonight

Easy crafts for the kids

Girl , 3, dies in accident at Dearborn Heights school

Marching in D.C. for women's rights

On first day, Trump signs health care executive order

Local group boards bus late Friday headed to D.C. for the Women's March Saturday

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old Michigan boy found safe

Police shutdown free food pantry operating out of Mt. Morris Twp. garage

New petition to recall Gov. Snyder gets approval

