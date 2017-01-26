(01/16/17)--Marc Jacobson is live on ABC12 News This Morning in Flint at Perani's Hockey World. It's Flint Generals reunion weekend, and many of the guys are back in town for Friday night's game against the Red Wings alumni team, happening at the Dort Federal Event Center. Proceeds will benefit the Kris Perani Foundation and local youth hockey initiatives. For more information, click on the related links section.