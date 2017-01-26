www.abc12.com

Former U.S. Attorney General speaks at SVSU

Eric Holder was the first African American to hold the position of U.S. Attorney General.

Live on ABC12 News This Morning: Flint Generals reunion weekend to benefit the Kris Perani Foundation

(01/16/17)--Marc Jacobson is live on ABC12 News This Morning in Flint at Perani's Hockey World. It's Flint Generals reunion weekend, and many of the guys are back in town for Friday night's game against the Red Wings alumni team, happening at the Dort Federal Event Center. Proceeds will benefit the Kris Perani Foundation and local youth hockey initiatives. For more information, click on the related links section.

Saginaw County agencies hit the streets to count homeless population

On Wednesday homeless shelters and service providers in Saginaw County participated in a "Point In Time" count of homeless persons. The first team participated during the day light hours, while a second team comprised of eight groups hits the streets after dark.

A letter from Dawn Jones

Dawn Jones writes a letter to ABC12 viewers.

Health experts warn against norovirus, whooping cough

Federal lawsuit accuses Genesee County sheriff of racketeering

Visually, mobility-impaired skiers hit the slopes for annual event

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 Morning Weather

Greg Jones at Lapeer

Hamady vs Nw

Sexting scandal involving more than 35 Mid-Michigan high schoolers

UPDATE: Reward in fatal shooting of Detroit officer tops $52,000

Detroit rapper Big Sean makes $100,000 vow to Flint

Dozens of volunteers ready to help at the Saginaw Co. Animal Control

Michigan suspends license of gymnastics doc accused of abuse

How to tell if you have a cold or just allergies

Vassar voters will decide on bond issue for school district

Improvements get Vassar High School off under-performing school list

Art Van Furniture to sell company to private equity firm

Cause of fire at Richfield Township catering business is undetermined

How the EPA freeze will affect federal funding for Flint

Senator looks to roots to help advise healthcare

Durand Union Station in need of money for repairs

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

Genesee Health Plan Medical Minute: Human trafficking

