32-year-old Mt. Morris father identified as victim killed by rock thrown on I-75

(10/19/2017) - Police identified the man killed by a large rock thrown onto I-75 from the Dodge Road overpass Wednesday as 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.

Kenneth White

White was riding in the passenger seat of a van heading south on the freeway when a large rock came crashing through the windshield around 8:30 p.m. He was riding with coworkers on the way home from a work trip to Au Gres when he died.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department believes an unknown suspect threw the rock onto the highway. The incident is being investigated as a possible homicide.

"In our field, we deal with so much tragedy. And here, a guy's coming back from a hard day's work -- going back to his home -- and out of the blue without any warning a rock comes and kills him instantly," said

Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson.

He said White's coworkers are struggling to deal with the incident.

Family friend Rita Taylor says White, father of a five year-old, had just started a new job.

"He had no life insurance. He had just started a new job that he was very very happy with and the family is having a hard time dealing with the fact that he's no longer here," Taylor said.

The sheriff's office believes the rock that killed White was one of about 20 rocks that were thrown from the Dodge Road overpass Wednesday evening. At least four other vehicles sustained damage from the rocks, mostly to their tires.

Swanson asked anyone with dash cam footage or surveillance footage from the area between 7:00 and 8:30 p.m. to come forward. There's a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers has posted a billboard seeking help on I-75 at Clio and I-675 and M-46.

"It's a tragedy," Swanson said.

Police scoured the area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with K-9 teams and a helicopter looking for evidence and the suspects.

Anyone with a tip should call the sheriff's office at 810-257-3422. People who want to remain anonymous can also visit P3tips.com or call 1-800-422-JAIL.