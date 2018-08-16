Aretha Franklin: A friend to Flint

(08/16/2018) - Aretha Franklin may have called Detroit her hometown, but she was also a friend to Flint.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver revealed how "The Queen of Soul" was one of the first celebrities to reach out and help following the Flint water crisis.

"Shortly after I declared the emergency in the city of Flint, we got a phone call from Aretha Franklin," said Weaver. "She was looking at what was going on in the city of Flint, and she said she wanted to help."

Mayor Weaver says a check for $15,000. The money was used so the city could hire local people to work water distribution sites.

Also, Franklin reportedly donated hotel rooms and food to provide relief to some residents.

"The people of Flint owe her a big debt of gratitude and she will be missed. She was blessed with that voice and she cared about people."

