‘Everybody loved him’: Mother remembers son killed trying to do the right thing

(6/25/2018) - Antijuan Moore was shot and killed Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

Flint police said the 33-year-old was trying to break up a fight on North Chevrolet Avenue near several businesses, when a woman involved in the fight shot him. Moore died shortly after at Hurley Medical Center.

"That was my best friend, my rock, my everything. And I gotta accept that he's gone. But, I also gotta accept that God got me," Moore's mother, Tywana Davis, said.

Davis has struggled since learning her firstborn son wouldn't be calling her or cracking jokes with her anymore.

"I want total justice because you shot up an innocent man. He broke up the fight, he didn't touch nobody," she said.

The woman who shot Moore has a license to carry a concealed weapon. It's not clear yet if she'll face charges related to the shooting.

Police said the woman also shot Asia Hopson. Her injuries are not life threatening.

Moore leaves behind his wife, three children and two godchildren.

"He did everything he could for anybody. He was a good guy. He was a very good guy. Everybody loved him," Davis said.

She can't understand why reaching for a gun is the new answer to every problem.

"When we used to have fights, you fist fight, whether you win it or lose. And, you go home. These people, younger generation, they result to gun violence," she said.

To help her through the pain, Davis is now leaning on her big family and her faith.

"He had more friends and family members that loved him to death," she said. "I know God take all his angels home and we can't pick a time."

The family hosted a candlelight vigil for Moore on Monday evening at Ballenger Park.