Fisherman drowns in Saginaw Bay after falling off boat

(5/9/2018) - A man who was fishing with his wife on Saginaw Bay drowned Tuesday after falling off their boat.

Joseph Houf of West Branch was about two miles offshore near Eagle Bay Marina. The 64-year-old was leaning over the side of the boat to free a tangled fish when a wave knocked him over.

Houf's wife could not pull him back onto the boat. Another fisherman later found Houf's body, according to the Arenac County Sheriff's Office.

Police were still investigating his death on Wednesday.