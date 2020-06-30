1-year-old Mont. boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

POPLAR, Mont. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy from Montana believed to have been abducted from his home has been canceled after the boy was found safe.

Officials have not released any additional information on the case. It is unknown if anyone was arrested or charged.

The 1-year-old, identifed as Malachai Talley, was taken by 22-year-old Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning from his home in Poplar, Montana, officials said.

Dejarreh Talley was accused of kicking in the door to the residence and forcefully taking the child. The four men climbed into a small silver or white SUV.

All of the alleged abductors may have been intoxicated.

