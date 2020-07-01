Another great day for the pool!

Head to the lake or pool today, or even just run in the sprinkler! High pressure is keeping our skies clear with plenty of warm temperatures!

Today's highs will be near 90 - just a little cooler near Lake Huron with a NE wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight winds turn calm with clear skies. We'll fall only to the low and mid 60s.

Tomorrow starts our stretch with daily high temps reaching the low 90s! We'll have the heat around through the holiday weekend into next week.

Our next chance of rain holds off until the weekend if not next week.

