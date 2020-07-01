Bay City salon may have exposed 75 clients to coronavirus

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City hair salon may have exposed up to 75 clients to coronavirus over the past week after a stylist tested positive for the illness.

Anyone who visited the Great American Man Cave at 1900 S. Wenona Ave. from June 23 to 30 should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and potentially get tested, according to the Bay County Health Department.

The hairstylist was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms while working those days and some clients may not have been wearing masks.

Health officials are reaching out to everyone who signed in and provided their contact information. Anyone else who was at the salon between those dates and didn’t sign in should call the health department at 989-895-4009 ext. 6.

“We provide great service to our community, and the health and safety of our clients and our stylists is vitally important,” said Great American Man Cave owner Janice Pogoreski.

Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said the salon has been cooperating fully with contact tracing and efforts to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the stylist.

“They (the Great American Man Cave) have stepped up and their concern for the community and their clients is truly appreciated,” he said.

Coronavirus symptoms include:

-- Fever with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

-- Sweats or chills.

-- Cough or a sore throat.

-- Congestion or a runny nose.

-- Shortness of breath.

-- A sudden loss of taste or smell.

-- Pink eye.

-- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

-- Fatigue or weakness.

-- Muscle aches.

-- Headache.

