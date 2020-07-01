Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Burton Fire Department impacted
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) (07/01/2020)-The row of fire fighter gear at the Burton Fire Department is only partially full. It’s become an all too familiar sight at departments across the state.

“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

He said the coronavirus pandemic only added to that struggle by eliminating one of the department’s newest recruitment opportunities.

“Last year here in Burton and I think several of the other local communities, started directing our drive for applicants at high school seniors, trying get them to apply once they graduated from high school and we weren’t able to do that this year because of the pandemic. School getting out as early as it did. We hadn’t started that drive yet,” he said.

Wilkinson said departments are also taking another hit, with fewer road side fireworks tent permits taken out this year as well.

“All that revenue that came into the state for fireworks permits, came back to the local counties.”

Wilkinson said, “That money got divided up between counties across the state in the sense of training funds. With the decrease in tents going up, people selling roadside fireworks, that is going to cause a decrease in funding for training throughout the state.”

Wlkinson said his department, like so many others, is just trying to do the best they can by coming up with other ways to recruit like social media-- until things return to normal.

“Hopefully, the decline from this year was mainly pandemic related and next year those permits and the number of permits pulled, will go back up and help keep that funding back up to where it needs to be,” he said.

