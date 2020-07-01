Advertisement

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

Flint residents can receive a wide variety of fruits and vegetables in July at free food drop-offs.
Flint residents can receive a wide variety of fruits and vegetables in July at free food drop-offs.(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese. Ground turkey also is available.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • July 6, at 10 a.m.
  • July 13, at 10 a.m.
  • July 20, at 10 a.m.
  • July 27, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • July 7, at 10 a.m.
  • July 14, at 10 a.m.
  • July 21, at 10 a.m.
  • July 28, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • July 2, at 10 a.m.
  • July 9, at 10 a.m.
  • July 16, at 10 a.m.
  • July 23, at 10 a.m.
  • July 30, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

  • July 1, at 10 a.m.
  • July 10, at 10 a.m.
  • July 17, at 10 a.m.
  • July 24, at 10 a.m.
  • July 31, at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Help Centers will have more protein in May, including turkey and ground beef.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

News

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

News

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5 p.m.

Latest News

Crime

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The three men have been let out of jail, as investigators work to find out if they've done this before and who else might be involved.

Coronavirus

Bay City salon may have exposed 75 clients to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Anyone who visited the Great American Man Cave at 1900 S. Wenona Ave. from June 23 to 30 should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and potentially get tested, according to the Bay County Health Department.

News

Teachers, parents and students react to Governor Whitmer’s plan to reopen schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Teachers, parents and students are reacting to Governor Whitmer’s news Tuesday regarding the safe reopening of schools come this fall.

Breaking

Michigan bars required to close indoor service again due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bars in much of Lower Michigan are required to close indoor facilities again due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 300

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That is the third day out of the past four with fewer than 300 cases.

News

Ally Challenge will be played without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Grand Blanc Township venue. Fans can watch all three rounds on the Golf Channel, but no fans will be allowed on the course.