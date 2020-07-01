Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese. Ground turkey also is available.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

July 6, at 10 a.m.

July 13, at 10 a.m.

July 20, at 10 a.m.

July 27, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

July 7, at 10 a.m.

July 14, at 10 a.m.

July 21, at 10 a.m.

July 28, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

July 2, at 10 a.m.

July 9, at 10 a.m.

July 16, at 10 a.m.

July 23, at 10 a.m.

July 30, at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

July 1, at 10 a.m.

July 10, at 10 a.m.

July 17, at 10 a.m.

July 24, at 10 a.m.

July 31, at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Help Centers will have more protein in May, including turkey and ground beef.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

