Genesee County Fair officially canceled by health department order

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Fair is officially canceled for 2020 after a short back-and-forth between organizers and county officials.

The Genesee County Health Department issued an emergency order on Wednesday requiring that the fair not take place this year due to concerns over coronavirus.

The health department order notes that Genesee County gatherings are limited to 100 people while under Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan. However, the fair easily draws crows well into the thousands and vastly exceeds the limits under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted last week to cancel the fair. But the Genesee County Agricultural Society, which organizes the event every year, said plans were continuing on Tuesday because no official notice had been given to them.

Chris Miller, executive director of the agricultural society, said fair organizers would consider their next steps after receiving an official notice. He told ABC12 on Tuesday that CDC experts believe being outdoors in sunlight is a better way to avoid coronavirus than remaining indoors.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.