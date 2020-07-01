Advertisement

Man helping friend move falls through Conn. home’s floor into well

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTIC/CNN) - A Connecticut doctor helping a friend move into a new home had to be rescued when he fell through the floor into a deep, uncapped well.

Dr. Christopher Town and his wife, Angie, were helping their friend Diane Martin move into a home built in the 1840s Sunday afternoon in Guilford, Connecticut. Town was tasked with setting up a bed in a room that’s part of the house which had been added roughly 40 years ago.

"So, I hear a crack and looked down, and the floor is giving way underneath me. Then, I'm falling, and I'm falling," Town said.

Dr. Christopher Town fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well inside a Guilford, Connecticut, home that was built in the 1840s.
Dr. Christopher Town fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well inside a Guilford, Connecticut, home that was built in the 1840s.(Source: Guilford Police Department/WTIC/CNN)

Town fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor. The water in the well was roughly seven feet deep. He had to tread water and hold onto the stone wall to stay afloat, according to the Guilford Fire Department.

“And I’m thinking ‘How the hell am I going to get out of here?’” Town said.

Fortunately, Town’s wife saw him disappear, and she called 911.

A firefighter in a harness was lowered into the well using a life safety rope, and they lifted Town out.
A firefighter in a harness was lowered into the well using a life safety rope, and they lifted Town out.(Source: Guilford Police Department/WTIC/CNN)

Firefighters responded and lowered a life jacket and life safety rope, so Town didn’t go under water before they could rescue him. They lowered a firefighter in a harness using the rope and lifted Town out of the well.

"The fire department were incredibly professional. They did a wonderful job and saved my life, basically. It's not a certainty that I would've died down there, but I was getting more and more hypothermic," Town said.

Fortunately, Town suffered only very minor injuries.

The property owner has contracted with a company to permanently secure the well, which is the water supply for the home.
The property owner has contracted with a company to permanently secure the well, which is the water supply for the home.(Source: Guilford Police Department/WTIC/CNN)

The fire department temporarily made the well and cistern area safe, so nobody falls in it again. The property owner has contracted with a company to permanently secure the well, which is the water supply for the home.

Copyright 2020 WTIC, Guilford Police Department, Angie Town via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Latest News

Flint Water Emergency

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese.

News

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.