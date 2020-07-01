Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 300

Coronavirus cases increased by fewer than 300 in Michigan on Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases increased by fewer than 300 in Michigan on Wednesday.(AP Images)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan dropped back below 300 on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That is the third day out of the past four with fewer than 300 cases.

Michigan now has 64,132 confirmed cases of the illness. The state also reported a significant drop in deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday with only four, bringing the state’s total to 5,951.

In Genesee County, 10 more cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday for a total of 2,199. No more deaths were attributed to the illness, so the total stays at 261.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only five more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths on Tuesday for totals of 1,233 and 120.

Nine more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 651.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 2,199 cases and 261 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,233 cases, 120 deaths and 651 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and three recoveries.

-- Arenac, 35 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 353 cases, 29 deaths and 309 patients recovered, which is an increase of two recoveries.

-- Clare, 27 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 99 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Isabella, 106 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Lapeer, 252 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Midland, 127 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, 15 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Roscommon, 23 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 47 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Shiawassee, 251 cases, 27 deaths and 217 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 227 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

