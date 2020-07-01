Perry man accused of sharing child pornography online

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Perry man is facing four charges after police say he shared child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 56-year-old Timothy John Lambert and he was arraigned Monday on the following charges:

-- One count of distributing or promoting child abusive commercial activity.

-- One count of possession of child sexually abusive materials.

-- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Lambert was arrested after Michigan State Police learned that he allegedly had shared child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Lambert and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

