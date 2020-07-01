Advertisement

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, right, in Rexburg, Idaho. Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, June 29, 2020, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of both of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse.
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, right, in Rexburg, Idaho. Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, June 29, 2020, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of both of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies.

The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse that may have affected their actions.

A judge set Daybell’s bail at $1 million during her first court appearance on the new felony charges Tuesday. The judge asked if she understood the allegations and that if convicted she could be sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Daybell, who wiped her eyes occasionally with a tissue, answered “yes.”

Daybell is already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, but because police found their remains buried in her husband’s yard, it’s not clear if those allegations will stand. She’s also charged with obstructing a police investigation, asking a friend to lie to police on her behalf and contempt of court for failing to follow a order to produce the kids.

Daybell’s attorney has indicated that she intends to defend herself against the charges, but she hasn’t yet had a chance to enter a plea.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, was charged this month with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the children's bodies. He's pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors are using the same behavior alleged in Lori Daybell’s older charges to support the conspiracy charge, saying she aided Chad Daybell’s efforts to hide the bodies by asking her friend to lie to police about JJ’s whereabouts and lying to police herself when she told them JJ was in Arizona and Tylee was attending college.

Authorities have not yet said how exactly the children died or who caused their deaths. Court documents suggest JJ was buried in a pet cemetery on Chad Daybell's property and that Tylee's remains were dismembered and burned. Investigators found the remains by tracking the movements of Lori Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, using cellphone data. Authorities searched Chad Daybell's home again Monday but haven't said what they were looking for.

Cox is also dead, succumbing to an apparent blood clot in his lung at his home in Arizona last December. In the newest court documents filed in Lori Daybell's conspiracy case, Rexburg police Lt. Ron Ball wrote that Cox also was involved in the conspiracy to hide the kids' remains by taking JJ to Chad Daybell's property the day the child was buried and by later telling police the boy was visiting his grandparents in Louisiana.

The documents also reference claims that the Daybells believed dark spirits, or “zombies,” would possess people. Lori Daybell reportedly told her friend Melanie Gibb at different times in 2019 that both JJ and Tylee had become zombies. Gibb said the Daybells also believed the only way to rid a person of a dark spirit was by killing them so the person could be at rest in the afterlife.

“Gibb was informed by Vallow that when a person became a ‘zombie,’ their original spirit left their body and entered ‘limbo’ and is trapped and cannot progress to ‘paradise,’” Ball wrote in an affidavit. “Vallow then informed Gibb that for the person’s original spirit to be freed from limbo the person’s physical body had to die. Despite the teaching that a physical body needed to die, Gibb reports she was never told by Vallow or Daybell that they planned to carry out a physical killing themselves.”

The complex case began last summer with Cox shooting and killing Lori's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in suburban Phoenix in what he asserted was self-defense. Vallow was seeking a divorce, saying Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times.

Shortly after Vallow’s death, Lori and the children moved to Idaho, where Chad Daybell lived. He ran a small publishing company, putting out many fiction books he wrote about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also recorded podcasts about preparing for the apocalypse, and friends said he claimed to be able to receive visions from “beyond the veil.”

He had been married to Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they had Tammy Daybell’s body exhumed in Utah in December. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Police began searching for Tylee and JJ in November after relatives raised concerns. Police say the Daybells lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho. They were found in Hawaii months later.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Latest News

Flint Water Emergency

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese.

News

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.