Teachers, parents and students react to Governor Whitmer’s plan to reopen schools

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers, parents and students are reacting to Governor Whitmer’s news Tuesday regarding the safe reopening of schools come this fall.

”My biggest concern would be during phase 4 where we’re dealing with more precautions with PPE, social distancing, and masks,” said Tara Kimbrue, a 5th grade teacher at Dieck Elementary in Swartz Creek.

Excitement is an understatement for this passionately driven educator who thrives on seeing her students succeed.

“I’m excited to go back. I’ll wear a mask, absolutely when I’m required to do so. I will be absolutely flexible with that, because that’s where I want to be is with my kids,” she said.

Governor Whitmer has unveiled her Roadmap for schools to safely reopen this fall.

in it -- recommendations, requirements and guidelines for schools.

"The plan is specific enough to give districts the guidance that they need to come up with their own three plans."

Plans for complete remote learning which would be phase 3, very strict health and cleaning protocols for in person learning under phase 4 and looser restrictions for phase 5.

“I miss my friends, and I hated online school,” said Braylin Steele, who is about to enter the 6th grade at Swartz Creek Middle School.

It's been just as rough for his mom Krystle who only wants the best for her son.

“Expecting those kids to wear masks, 6th grade and above is what I understand have to wear masks all day. That’s a lot,” Steele said.

Steele is certainly relieved to hear kids can go back to school.

She’s happy to hear the state putting forth the recommended guidelines -- she just doesn’t agree with all of them completely.

“The governor always said it’s like a dial. We turn it up, we turn it down, if that’s what we need to do, that’s what we need to do, but we at least need to try it.”

Governor Whitmer has said we will not be moving to phase 5 like she hoped would happen by this weekend.

