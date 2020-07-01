Advertisement

Teachers, parents and students react to Governor Whitmer’s plan to reopen schools

Tara Kimbrue, a 5th grade teacher at Dieck Elementary in Swartz Creek sits down with ABC12's Mark Bullion to talk about her thoughts on schools reopening in the fall.
Tara Kimbrue, a 5th grade teacher at Dieck Elementary in Swartz Creek sits down with ABC12's Mark Bullion to talk about her thoughts on schools reopening in the fall.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers, parents and students are reacting to Governor Whitmer’s news Tuesday regarding the safe reopening of schools come this fall.

”My biggest concern would be during phase 4 where we’re dealing with more precautions with PPE, social distancing, and masks,” said Tara Kimbrue, a 5th grade teacher at Dieck Elementary in Swartz Creek.

Excitement is an understatement for this passionately driven educator who thrives on seeing her students succeed.

“I’m excited to go back. I’ll wear a mask, absolutely when I’m required to do so. I will be absolutely flexible with that, because that’s where I want to be is with my kids,” she said.

Governor Whitmer has unveiled her Roadmap for schools to safely reopen this fall.

in it -- recommendations, requirements and guidelines for schools.

"The plan is specific enough to give districts the guidance that they need to come up with their own three plans."

Plans for complete remote learning which would be phase 3, very strict health and cleaning protocols for in person learning under phase 4 and looser restrictions for phase 5.

“I miss my friends, and I hated online school,” said Braylin Steele, who is about to enter the 6th grade at Swartz Creek Middle School.

It's been just as rough for his mom Krystle who only wants the best for her son.

“Expecting those kids to wear masks, 6th grade and above is what I understand have to wear masks all day. That’s a lot,” Steele said.

Steele is certainly relieved to hear kids can go back to school.

She’s happy to hear the state putting forth the recommended guidelines -- she just doesn’t agree with all of them completely.

“The governor always said it’s like a dial. We turn it up, we turn it down, if that’s what we need to do, that’s what we need to do, but we at least need to try it.”

Governor Whitmer has said we will not be moving to phase 5 like she hoped would happen by this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

Flint Water Emergency

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese.

News

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

News

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5 p.m.

Latest News

Crime

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The three men have been let out of jail, as investigators work to find out if they've done this before and who else might be involved.

Coronavirus

Bay City salon may have exposed 75 clients to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Anyone who visited the Great American Man Cave at 1900 S. Wenona Ave. from June 23 to 30 should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and potentially get tested, according to the Bay County Health Department.

Breaking

Michigan bars required to close indoor service again due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bars in much of Lower Michigan are required to close indoor facilities again due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 300

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That is the third day out of the past four with fewer than 300 cases.

News

Ally Challenge will be played without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Grand Blanc Township venue. Fans can watch all three rounds on the Golf Channel, but no fans will be allowed on the course.