Whitmer extends expiration dates of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With Michigan Secretary of State branches still working on reduced capacity, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills Wednesday giving people more time to renew their driver’s license, state ID card and vehicle registration.

Anyone with a license or registration expiring between March 1 and June 30 now has until Sept. 30 to renew them before accruing penalties or late fees. The bills extend executive orders Whitmer issued in March and April.

“These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person to person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations,” she said.

However, motorists don’t have to wait until September to complete their renewals. Many transactions can be completed on the Secretary of State website or at one of the 122 self service kiosks located around Michigan.

Anyone who needs to visit a Secretary of State branch should call 1-888-SOS-MICH to schedule an appointment.

