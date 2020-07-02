90-year-old woman’s caretaker accused of stealing up to $100,000

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Montcalm County woman is accused of stealing up to $100,000 from a 90-year-old woman she was caring for.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office charged 56-year-old Teri Miller of Edmore with one count of embezzling $100,000 from a vulnerable adult, one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from a vulnerable adult, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of using a financial transaction device without consent and one count of failing to file a tax return.

The 90-year-old victim was living with her daughter and son-in-law. After her daughter died in October 2018, the son-in-law hired his sister -- Miller -- to care for the woman.

Miller is accused of stealing funds from the 90-year-old’s bank account and using the woman’s credit card to obtain cash advances without consent.

“Preying on unsuspecting victims or those who depend on another for assistance is simply unacceptable,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office takes reports of elder abuse very seriously, and we will continue to investigate any and all claims that hint of wrongdoings against our senior populations and prosecute those cases whenever appropriate.”

Miller was released on a $70,000 personal recognizance bond after arraignment in Montcalm County District Court. She is schedule to appear for a probable cause conference in court on July 13.

