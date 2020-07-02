Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 5 people, dog from sinking boat on Saginaw Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people and a dog from a sinking 50-foot boat on Saginaw Bay.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people and a dog from a sinking 50-foot boat on Saginaw Bay.((source: U.S. Coast Guard))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Coast Guard crew from Saginaw rescued five people and their dog from a sinking boat on Saginaw Bay on Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., the 50-foot boat started taking on water near the Spark Plug Light. The Coast Guard boat crew from the Saginaw River station found it half submerged and one person in the water wearing a life jacket by the time they arrived.

The Coast Guard crew quickly rescued the person out of the water and brought the four other people with the dog aboard the rescue boat. All of them were taken to Bay Harbor Marina in Bay City for emergency treatment.

“The two most important things these survivors did was put on their life-jackets and accurately relay their position to rescue authorities,” said Lieutenant Junior Grade Jeremiah Schiessel.

The Coast Guard is investigating what caused the boat to sink. A salvage crew was working to bring the sunken boat back to the surface.

