ER doctor offers helpful tips to stay cool, safe during summertime heat

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer time heat is here in mid Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

That means people will need to be taking extra precautions while they are outside.

Dr. Raymond Rudoni with McLaren Flint’s emergency department said limiting time outside and being cognizant of how you are feeling are imperative.

If you’re overheated, sitting in front of a fan and having that movement of air can provide significant relief.

If you are outside or happen to be working outside, Dr. Rudoni recommends taking frequent breaks and staying in the shade can also help you stay cool and reduce the chance for heat exhaustion or stroke.

Also, basements are a great place inside homes to stay cool. On average, a basement can be 10-12 degrees cooler than the temperature at ground level.

Dr. Rudoni advises to drink lots and lots of water and avoid alcoholic beverages, which can dehydrate you quicky.

“If you start to feel dizzy or lightheaded, nauseous or you’re starting to not feel well, sometimes those are the only symptoms that you’ll get early on. That’s your key to find some shade, get out of the sun and start hydrating and don’t wait too long,” Dr. Rudoni said.

Temperatures are expected to stay quite warm at least for the next week.

