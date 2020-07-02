We’re really feeling the heat today with highs in the low 90s and light winds!

Full sunshine all day long gives way to clear skies tonight thanks to high pressure off to the west.

Lows will only be in the mid and upper 60s tonight with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow we’re back to the 90s with mostly sunny skies. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon, but they look to fizzle out in time for dinner, and we’re dry for the late-night!

We’re staying in the 90s through the holiday weekend with another chance at a spotty shower Sunday. The better chance for rain holds off until Tuesday and Wednesday.

