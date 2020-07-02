Flint cracking down on large parties violating governor’s orders

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint will be cracking down on large parties popping up around the city, often involving alcohol consumption in public.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said no gatherings of more than 100 people are allowed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders. But authorities have seen several parties in parking lots, parks and streets around the city in recent weeks draw hundreds of young people.

Neeley is concerned that party-goers often ignore social distancing guidelines, which can allow coronavirus to spread from person to person.

“We remain in a pandemic,” Neeley said. “We want everyone to enjoy the summer safely and we need everyone’s help and cooperation to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

He said Flint is a welcoming community and will welcome crowds of young people again someday, but not during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flint is no longer issuing permits for festivals or large gatherings while Whitmer’s gathering limit of 100 people remains in effect. The Flint Police Department will increase patrols this weekend with Michigan State Police and University of Michigan-Flint where necessary.

Officers plan to post signs prohibiting any loitering in problem areas and enforce open intoxication laws, along with the city ordinance closing parks from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

