Flint Water Festival discusses importance of clean water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past 4 years the mission of the Flint Water Festival has been teaching the importance of clean water, this year, it’s more vital than ever as the Coronavirus continues to surge.

“In general, the air we breathe, the water we drink, our safety and justice; are all impacted by our votes,” said organizer, Kay Smith. “Especially during Covid, to get rid of the virus, it’s really important to hydrate.”

According to organizer Kay Smith, residents in the city of Flint know more than anyone just how critical clean water is for daily life.

“Flint kind of put water on the map, if you will,” said Smith. “To encourage everyone to pay attention to the water, do more water education projects with kids, so we can start to make a change.”

The festival takes place Saturday, July 4th at Riverbank Park from 8pm until 10pm.