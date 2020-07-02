Grand Blanc Township speaks up against board firing superintendent

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/01/2020) - People living in one Mid-Michigan community are speaking up, sharing their concerns over the Board of Trustee’s sudden firing of their Township Superintendent.

”If you don’t know that you’re going to fire a man prior to putting out an agenda, perhaps it’s not the right thing to do,” Maria Hobson said during Public Comment.

Larry Anderson, another resident of Grand Blanc Township, also approached the podium during Public Comment.

”Never should you add an agenda item. Just drop it on the table in the middle of a meeting. That is a terrible, unethical thing to do,” Anderson said.

Several other residents say they were blind sighted last week when the Board of Trustees voted in a 5-2 majority to terminate the contract of their Township Superintendent, Dennis Liimatta.

That vote was made in less than ten minutes.

“Basically what it was was a series of events, a series of interactions with Mr. Liimitta that began last fall then kind of came to a head over the last few months here,” Board Trustee Al Mansour said.

Mansour put the motion on the table, and he was the only trustee who showed up for the in-person meeting.

According to Supervisor Scott Bennett, some board members felt uncomfortable attending due to COVID-19.

Though there wasn’t a quorum to make formal township decisions, the public was able to share their respect for Liimitta.

”I was on the township board that hired Mr. Liimatta. I reviewed 50-some resumes. We narrowed it down to the top five candidates, and as we kept interviewing, and kept reviewing, and kept checking the facts, he rose to the top every single time. He’s probably got his resume out at some much larger municipalities right now that would love to have somebody with his skillset and his resume,” Anderson said.

Bennett says that includes saving the township millions of dollars and also bringing in millions of dollars.

Although the public can’t vote to bring Liimatta back, the ones at the meeting say they have the next best thing.

”I encourage everybody in this township to get out and vote and make sure there is only one of them left standing after the primary,” one resident said.

Another resident added, “I’m thinking that we need to remember in August and November, that it is time to clean house.”

The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, July 7.

