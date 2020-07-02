Advertisement

Health officials: Don’t delay emergency medical treatment

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and deaths are up while ambulance transports are down
Ambulance transports are down in Michigan while the rates of deaths and cardiac arrests outside hospitals are up. That is leading to concerns that people are delaying medical treatment due to coronavirus.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are concerned that coronavirus fears may be leading to more deaths of people who avoid going to a hospital or calling 911 when they experience a medical emergency.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, pointed out that cardiac arrests out of hospitals increased 43.3% and out of hospital deaths increased 62% statewide from March 15 to May 23 compared to the same dates in 2019.

Emergency medical services agencies reported 17% fewer emergency medical transports over the same period. That includes a 10% decrease in the number of heart attack patients seeking ambulance transportation and a 12.1% decrease in the number of stroke patients taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported emergency depart­ment visits declined by 42% during the early months of the pandemic with a 23% decrease in visits for heart attacks and a 20% decrease in visits for strokes.

Khaldun is urging anyone experiencing serious medical symptoms to seek treatment immediately.

“It is incredibly important that people not delay care, especially if they are having concerning symptoms like chest pain, difficulty breathing or dizziness,” she said. “Hospitals and EMS providers are working hard to keep patients safe, so please contact them if you are having a medical emergency.”

The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services says EMS workers have additional protective gear and disinfecting protocols in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Every minute counts in a medical emergency and we hope this alarming trend of people avoiding care and dying needlessly doesn’t continue,” said Jack Fisher, MAAS president and executive director of Medic 1 Ambulance in Berrien County.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

