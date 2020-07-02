Advertisement

Herman Cain is hospitalized with coronavirus

He’s a former Republican presidential candidate
The 74-year-old found out Monday that he had coronavirus and by Wednesday “had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization.”
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) – Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old found out Monday that he had coronavirus and by Wednesday “had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization,” a statement on his Twitter account said.

“Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert.”

Cain, a colon cancer survivor, attended a highly publicized Trump political rally last month in Tulsa, Okla.

The Newsmax contributor and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO posted a photo to his Twitter account from the rally. He was shown not wearing a mask and not social distancing in the crowd of thousands.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” the statement said.

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

After interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive, all of Trump’s campaign staffers who attended his Tulsa rally were quarantined the following week.

Cain did not meet with the president.

As a cancer survivor, Cain is considered at an increased risk for severe illness from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

