Hottest weather in four years moving in for holiday weekend.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The July heatwave will continue right on into the holiday weekend and even beyond.

Overnight expect temperatures to be warmer, only falling into the upper 60s for lows. We’ll have clear skies and a light northwest wind at 5mph.

Friday as many of us start the holiday weekend, we’ll have temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. However, as Lake Huron water temperatures continue to skyrocket due to the heat and sunshine, lakeshore areas will only benefit slightly by the lake breeze.

Saturday is the Fourth of July and it’ll be a scorcher! Highs will push the lower to middle 90s once more with abundant sunshine. Sunday and Monday could be the hottest days. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s with sunshine and a few fair weather clouds. A forecast high of 95 degrees in Flint would be the hottest high temperature in nearly four years for the area.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.