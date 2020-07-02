Advertisement

Michigan absentee ballot requests up nearly 4 times compared to 2016

More than 1.3 million Michigan voters have requested an absentee ballot for the August primary with 35 days before the election, which represents at 350% increase from 2016.
More than 1.3 million Michigan voters have requested an absentee ballot for the August primary with 35 days before the election, which represents at 350% increase from 2016.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - One million more Michigan voters have requested an absentee ballot for the August primary compared to this point for the last presidential election cycle in 2016.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said clerks have received about 1.33 million absentee ballot requests as of Thursday, which is 35 days away from the primary on Aug. 4. More than 378,000 had been received by this point four years ago.

The represents a 350% increase this year.

“Michigan voters have embraced their right to vote from home with enormous enthusiasm,” Benson said.

Michigan voters passed a comprehensive election reform package in 2018 allowing for no-excuse absentee voting. Election officials are encouraging voters to use absentee ballots this year so they don’t have to visit a polling location and risk exposure to coronavirus.

Benson facilitated an effort to mail an absentee voter application to all 7.7 million registered voters in Michigan this spring.

“This significant increase in those requesting to vote by mail already this year confirms they recognize that this option is a safe, secure and convenient way for them to ensure their voices are heard, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Benson.

Voters with absentee ballots should fill them out carefully and remember they can only vote in one party’s races for the August primary. When complete, but the ballot back in the secrecy sleeve and put that into the return envelope.

The envelope must be sealed and signed on the back for the ballot inside to get counted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Saginaw Township gym to stay closed, for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Fechter was one of nearly 200 gym owners across Michigan that filed a lawsuit against the state for blocking gyms from re-opening.

News

Sarah Fechter fitness center owner says gym will stay closed

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

On the road to recovery: Second phase of Midland County flood recovery begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It’s been 6-weeks since parts of mid-Michigan experienced historic flooding that followed the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Now, as recovery efforts continue - Midland County moves to the next phase.

News

Second phase of flood recovery to begin

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Flint cracking down on large parties violating governor’s orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Authorities have seen several parties in parking lots, parks and streets around the city in recent weeks draw hundreds of young people.

Latest News

News

Family health concerns prompt Flint Township mother to consider homeschooling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
A Flint Township mother is strongly considering home-schooling for her 11-year old son, who is about to start 6th grade.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases surge by highest amount in seven weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 543 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which increases the statewide total to 64,675.

Homepage

ER doctor offers helpful tips to stay cool, safe during summertime heat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Summer time heat is here in mid Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, and that means people should be taking extra precautions to stay safe and cool.

News

Huron River fishing and foam warnings remain in effect for a third year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The “Do Not Eat” and “Avoid Foam” advisories from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were issued in 2018 and remain in effect this summer.

News

Michigan garage sale may have exposed attendees to virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Barry-Eaton Health District says that people who bought or handled items at the sale should monitor themselves for symptoms such as a fever, fatigue, and loss of a sense of smell or taste.

News

90-year-old woman’s caretaker accused of stealing up to $100,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Teri Miller is accused of stealing funds from the 90-year-old’s bank account and using the woman’s credit card to obtain cash advances without consent.