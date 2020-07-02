Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases surge by highest amount in seven weeks

Michigan reported the highest increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in seven weeks on July 2.((source: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased significantly on Thursday to the highest level seen in seven weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 543 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which increases the statewide total to 64,675.

May 19 was the last time more than 500 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on a single day in Michigan. The state reported more than 400 newly confirmed coronavirus cases only twice since May 19.

The state confirmed 15 more deaths attributed to the illness Thursday for a total of 5,966.

However, 13 of the 15 deaths on Thursday came from a routine death records audit. State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 14 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 2,213. No more deaths were attributed to the illness, so the total stays at 261.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 14 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths on Thursday for totals of 1,247 and 120.

Twenty-five more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 676.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 2,213 cases and 261 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,247 cases, 120 deaths and 676 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases and 25 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 357 cases, 29 deaths and 311 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and two recoveries.
  • Clare, 27 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 100 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 107 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Lapeer, 255 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Midland, 127 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.
  • Ogemaw, 24 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 23 cases, which is an increase of one.
  • Sanilac, 49 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 253 cases, 27 deaths and 217 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Tuscola, 227 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.

