Advertisement

Michigan garage sale may have exposed attendees to virus

Health officials are warning people who visited a garage sale near Charlotte last weekend to watch for coronavirus symptoms.
Health officials are warning people who visited a garage sale near Charlotte last weekend to watch for coronavirus symptoms.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - Health officials in Michigan are telling people who attended a weekend garage sale near the community of Charlotte that a person working at the sale has reported having symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Barry-Eaton Health District also says that people who bought or handled items at the sale should monitor themselves for symptoms such as a fever, fatigue, and loss of a sense of smell or taste.

The district also urges people to sanitize anything they may have bought with a disinfectant. The sale was at 1748 W. Kalamo Highway.

Latest News

Local

Saginaw Township gym to stay closed, for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Fechter was one of nearly 200 gym owners across Michigan that filed a lawsuit against the state for blocking gyms from re-opening.

News

Sarah Fechter fitness center owner says gym will stay closed

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

On the road to recovery: Second phase of Midland County flood recovery begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It’s been 6-weeks since parts of mid-Michigan experienced historic flooding that followed the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Now, as recovery efforts continue - Midland County moves to the next phase.

News

Second phase of flood recovery to begin

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Flint cracking down on large parties violating governor’s orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Authorities have seen several parties in parking lots, parks and streets around the city in recent weeks draw hundreds of young people.

Latest News

News

Family health concerns prompt Flint Township mother to consider homeschooling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
A Flint Township mother is strongly considering home-schooling for her 11-year old son, who is about to start 6th grade.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases surge by highest amount in seven weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 543 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which increases the statewide total to 64,675.

Homepage

ER doctor offers helpful tips to stay cool, safe during summertime heat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Summer time heat is here in mid Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, and that means people should be taking extra precautions to stay safe and cool.

News

Huron River fishing and foam warnings remain in effect for a third year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The “Do Not Eat” and “Avoid Foam” advisories from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were issued in 2018 and remain in effect this summer.

News

90-year-old woman’s caretaker accused of stealing up to $100,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Teri Miller is accused of stealing funds from the 90-year-old’s bank account and using the woman’s credit card to obtain cash advances without consent.