Michigan garage sale may have exposed attendees to virus

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - Health officials in Michigan are telling people who attended a weekend garage sale near the community of Charlotte that a person working at the sale has reported having symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Barry-Eaton Health District also says that people who bought or handled items at the sale should monitor themselves for symptoms such as a fever, fatigue, and loss of a sense of smell or taste.

The district also urges people to sanitize anything they may have bought with a disinfectant. The sale was at 1748 W. Kalamo Highway.