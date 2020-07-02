Advertisement

MIOSHA stepping up enforcement of hospital worker PPE rules

Medical facilities could face penalties if they don't properly outfit employees
MIOSHA is stepping up enforcement of personal protective equipment measures at Michigan hospitals.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan workplace health and safety inspectors will be stepping up enforcement at hospitals make sure staff members have access to appropriate personal protective equipment.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is launching a new emphasis program statewide through Dec. 31. Citations and penalties are possible for medical facilities that don’t have enough personal protective equipment for employees.

“As Michigan continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect workers, it is especially important that front-line workers coming in direct contact with this disease have the equipment to protect themselves,” Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said.

MIOSHA noted that 15 hospital worker deaths in Michigan potentially linked to coronavirus have been reported this year. Nationwide, nearly 85,000 hospital workers have contracted COVID-19 and 469 of them died, according to CDC statistics.

“MIOSHA staff will evaluate the employer’s compliance with existing MIOSHA standards along with the Governor’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 especially as they pertain to PPE,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said.

