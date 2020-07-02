Advertisement

On the road to recovery: Second phase of Midland County flood recovery begins

There are three phases in the plan.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/02/2020)-It’s been 6-weeks since parts of mid-Michigan experienced historic flooding that followed the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

Now, as recovery efforts continue - Midland County moves to the next phase. “In this next phase, the needs of the our community is really changing,” Holly Miller said.

Holly Miller is the President and Ceo of the United Way of Midland County.

Miller said after meeting the basic needs of flood victims over the last several weeks, they are now moving towards the next step in the recovery.

“Many folks we are seeing something different now and that’s a different kind of effort. So now it’s moving to drywall and appliances and things like that. So you’ll be hearing about in the next coming weeks some of the opportunies homeowners impacted by the flood will have to connect with resources like that,” Miller said.

The relief and long term recovery phase is the second part of a three phase plan. Part of this phase also includes changes to distribution sites.

“Starting next week we are going to be consolidating and moving product and making sure there are centerized distribution centers available. We are going to be going down to 4 of them that stratigally positioned throughout the region to make sure that those needs are met,” she said.

These changes are taking place while the state continues to wait for a federal declaration signed by President Trump.

“And our community did an amazing of coming together to meet basic needs. We had donations that came in from across the country. Of water and food, muck kits and cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items and fans and things like that. Yhe outpouring was amazing and that has saved us over a million dollars alone, just because of the generosity others, Miller said.

