See how contact tracing helps health officials slow coronavirus spread

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/2/2020) - The Great American Man Cave in Bay City is closed temporarily after one of their stylists tested positive for the COVID-19.

Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said when each test result comes back, their contract tracing investigation begins.

“We want to know first - when did the symptoms begin, what are the symptoms. You know, who they’ve had close contact with, have they been to work, have they been to school, have they been to, you know, places in the community?” he explained.

In this specific case, Strasz said the hairstylist worked 5 days, while experiencing very mild symptoms -- possibly exposing 75 clients to the coronavirus.

Those days are:

Tuesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 24

Friday, June 26

Monday, June 29

Tuesday, June 30

They were able to identify some of those people from a sign-in sheet; but he said, not everyone wrote down their information. That prompted the department to send out a press release.

But, they're also using that sign-in list to call each person who may be at risk. If they're reaching out to you, you were 6 feet or less from the patient for more than 15 minutes at a time.

“There were persons in the facility that day that were more than six feet away and had a mask on. So those people will generally be okay,” Strasz said. “We would just advise them to watch their symptoms.”

Strasz said it's his staff making the individual phone calls. So, he's encouraging everyone to answer that unknown number or make sure your voicemail isn't full.

And ahead of the holiday weekend, he added please remember COVID-19 is still a threat.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, as well, that people will take this seriously and that they will use proper social distancing and wear masks; and that really, really, really those two things right there will mitigate the spread of the disease,” he said.

