Advertisement

Voices for Children adds space as child abuse increases in Genesee County

As the number of child abuse and neglect cases continues to rise in Genesee County, the agency that helps get those children justice is forced to grow.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/2/2020) - “We wish we could close the doors of the actual direct services that we do; and to have to expand for direct services, it’s really hard,” Voices for Children President and CEO, Nyse Holloman said. “But, we have to recognize the reality.”

As the number of child abuse and neglect cases continues to rise in Genesee County, the agency that helps get those children justice is forced to grow.

The Voices for Children Advocacy Center broke ground Thursday morning on their building expansion.

The board members and staff actually looked into moving and finding a bigger building; but, the children they serve love what they call 'the big blue house.' So, they decided to just expand behind it instead.

“Now we’ll have an additional, 4000 square feet for the kids to have an art therapy room, a healing garden, to have the forensic interview rooms that they need, as well as a dedicated space for law enforcement to write up the warrants that they need to write up and to get everything that they need to send over to the prosecutor’s office,” Holloman explained. “It’s a one stop shop for the children.”

Each year, Holloman said Voices for Children helps more than 2,500 kids who have experienced sexual or physical abuse. That's one in 4 Genesee County children.

With double the space, she said they can help up to 500 more kids. The expansion is expected to be completed in October.

While they wish their services weren't necessary, Holloman knows their work is vital.

“While we partner with a lot of other agencies, what makes us unique is that we’re the only ones that are working in tandem with law enforcement to try and help the investigation move forward,” she explained.

The Center is providing justice, as well as healing and hope for kids who have endured unthinkable trauma.

Holloman added their services never stopped during the coronavirus shutdown. They've actually seen a rise in physical abuse with kids coming in covered in bruises or with broken bones.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what some parents, caregivers were doing to their children; but, the kids are so resilient,” Holloman said.

Seeing the value in their work, several local partners donated to the project. Goods Roofing is one of them. Owner Kelly Good said they’re providing a free roof to the expansion and redoing the old one, too.

“You know, I really like to help out where I can, especially with the children that don’t have a voice,” he said.

The agency is still looking to raise $70,000 by the time they open in October. If you would like to support them, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

On the road to recovery: Second phase of Midland County flood recovery begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It’s been 6-weeks since parts of mid-Michigan experienced historic flooding that followed the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Now, as recovery efforts continue - Midland County moves to the next phase.

Community

Flint Water Festival discusses importance of clean water

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Flint Water Festival discusses importance of clean water.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

Community

Grand Blanc pastor survives coronavirus, but loses 17 friends to illness

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Pastor Avery is one of the first people in mid-Michigan to catch COVID-19. He tested positive in March. He lost 17 people from the illness. Now, he's sharing his story in hopes of encouraging others to take the coronavirus seriously.

Latest News

Community

Local fire chiefs say take precautions using fireworks during dry, hot weather

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson and Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said there are things you need to know before lighting that fuse.

Community

Conflict over cancellation of Genesee County Fair

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"We haven't received notice, we are waiting on that notice. When we receive that notice, we will then determine what direction we want to go," said Executive Director, Chris Miller.

Community

New Flint schools leader planning ‘amazing things’ for students

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Anita Steward has served as the interim Superintendent since April when Dr. Derrick Lopez was put on administrative leave.

Community

After 22 years, Pachyderm Pub says farewell

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT
The Pachyderm Pub has been a staple in the LGBTQ Community and after 22 years the restaurant is closing. The Pub hosted a celebration for a chance to walk through the Pachyderm Pub doors one last time.

Community

Virtual 5K to support Rosie the Riveter statue in Flint coming up this week

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
The organization still needs community support to make their dream of bringing a Rosie the Riveter statue to Flint a reality.

Community

19th annual March Against Violence promotes unity in Flint this weekend

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Organizer Kenyetta Dotson said she couldn't let COVID-19 stop their efforts this year. She shared why this unity is needed now more than ever.