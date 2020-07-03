Advertisement

A hot 4th of July weekend ahead

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The July heat wave is expected to continue through the 4th of July holiday weekend and into next week for Mid-Michigan.

As we head into the weekend, we'll see another very warm day on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s across Mid-Michigan. A light breeze off of Lake Huron will keep shoreline communities just a touch cooler today with highs in the 80s. During the afternoon, we could see a stray shower/storm pop up. Unfortunately, this won't be the widespread rain that much of Mid-Michigan needs because most will stay dry.

For the 4th of July, we'll see more sunshine and warm temperatures. Just a few clouds possible during the afternoon with highs in upper 80s to lower 90s. For Sunday, more sunshine with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 90s. Given this long stretch of hot and dry weather, fire danger across the area is high to very high so if any 4th of July plans include fireworks, be extremely careful and have a hose or bucket of water nearby.

The heat is expected to continue throughout the next work week will little relief in sight. Monday will be another hot day with highs in the middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday could see a stray shower/storm during the afternoon but generally dry and hot with temperatures in the mid 90s. Wednesday could have an isolated storm with highs in the 90s and we see more sunshine for Thursday and highs still in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

