Bay City bar surviving thanks to outdoor seating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/02/2020) - There are major adjustments happening all over the state. Many of them at bars.

On Wednesday, some were forced to close. Governor Whitmer says she’s concerned about people transmitting the COVID-19 in those type of establishments, often crowded and poorly ventilated.

Some bars in Bay City, like Jake’s Corner Bar in Bay City, have access to an outdoor gathering area, which is keeping some of those businesses alive.

Back in early June, the City Commission in Bay City closed some streets downtown to help give bars and restaurants more outdoor space, so when Governor the focus wasn’t creating an outdoor space when Governor Whitmer shut down indoor service at bars. Instead, it was collapsing their indoor one.

“We had half occupancy on the inside too, so we had tables and chairs and everything set up there. Well, with this coming down, I had to make it so that people don’t go in there and try sitting down,” manager Ed Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski says they’re putting up signs directing people to the front space and signs letting people know they’re offering outdoor service only. This all before what’s typically a busy Fourth of July weekend.

“Now it’s just getting everything organized enough that I can make everybody that’s out this weekend that is still in town comfortable being outside and still making sure we keep up with keeping everybody healthy,” Lewandowski said.

Without a food menu, Jake’s Corner Bar depends on alcoholic beverages. Lewandowski says they’re able to survive because the order still allows outdoor service, where they have a liquor license and can comfortably sit nearly fifty people.

“If we wouldn’t have had this outdoor seating for this year, we’d be sitting here waiting for the next opportunity to reopen again under whatever the new rules would be then,” Lewandowski said.

He says they thank their supportive city for backing up local businesses.

“Having Bay City shut down some of these streets this year, you know with everything that’s happening, it’s a bonus, and it’s a bonus for everybody. It’s absolutely amazing what they came up with to help all businesses in this area,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski says if the weather stays bright and sunny, he expects it to be a great summer.

