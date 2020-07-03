Advertisement

Black women create new business-focused initiative in Flint

"Black Owned Buyout" features a collective of women entrepreneurs
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Women entrepreneurs are showing just how strong their voices are as one through a new Flint-forward and business-focused movement.

It is called Black Owned Buyout.

“It’s really just sparking this movement of collaboration that we couldn’t have predicted,” said organizer Ebonie Gipson.

The movement features a collective of women business owners who are putting their money where their mouth is.

“We wanted to put our dollars into action,” Gipson said. “Due to the recent series of events we have a lot of protesting, and we believe that that’s necessary, but we also believe fighting with economics is important as well.”

One of the businesses the collective has supported is Dawn Donuts on Clio Road in Flint. They’ve hosted two community events. Free donuts were offered in an effort to bring people inside the classic Flint business and make them aware of the new ownership.

“When the opportunity came for us to purchase an icon in the city of Flint it was really a no-brainer once we worked out the details,” said L’Oreal Hartwell.

L’Oreal, along with husband Steven, recently took over as owners of Dawn Donuts. It’s a place they affectionately referred to as the Sugar Shack, and a place where Steven, a Flint native, has fond memories.

“To take ownership of this establishment, Dawn Donuts, it is like a dream,” Steven said.

Steven’s dream, in this most recent movement of fighting for racial equality in America, carries a lot of weight for the community as a whole.

“What was an eye-opener to me was when a gentleman came in and he said, ‘You guys are the owner,’ and I said, ‘Yes, sir,' and he said, ‘Yes, we own this now,‘” Steven said. “So it took the focus off me owning it to we owning it, and he felt a part of that.”

“We’ve always been centered around community and entrepreneurship,” Gipson said.

Some of the members of the collective stopped by Dawn Donuts to show their support once more. La’Asia Johnson is owner of LJ Essentials, an all natural hair and body care company; Nina Lewis is owner of Purple Rose Planet Radio Network, which specializes in blues, jazz and legendary music of black culture; and Pashanta Rawls-Lockhart is the owner of Brooch and Button, which is an accessory line for women.

In order to be a member of the collective, you have to either be a native of Flint, own a business in the city or have an initiative centered around Flint.

“It is membership-based. It’s a commitment that we as entrepreneurs make to putting the dollars back to the movement, and we find a business and support them once a month,” Gipson said. “I believe that with African Americans having a trillion dollar buying power that we have the power to invest in our own.”

Gipson said it made sense to come together.

“We started with 15 black female CEOs that wanted to take their dollars and put it together. We all could have done something single handedly, but we believe that bringing our dollars together collectively will make a greater impact,” Gipson said.

Steven is reminded of his mother, who raised him by herself, when he sees the women pushing forward.

“The same strength that I seen in her, I’ve seen in these ladies,” Steven said.

You can learn more about Black Owned Buyout here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rally for Justice in Flint draws small crowd with big message

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
It was a small crowd at the Rally for Justice outside the Genesee County Jail Friday, but with a big message.

News

Safety experts say pandemic could fuel fireworks injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christine Winter
The Consumer Products Safety Commission said home fireworks sales are way up this year. And as families celebrate at home in the pandemic, there are rising concerns about a potential increase in fireworks injuries.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Women entrepreneurs show buying power with Black Owned Buyout

Updated: 7 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

Local

Saginaw Township gym to stay closed, for now

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Fechter was one of nearly 200 gym owners across Michigan that filed a lawsuit against the state for blocking gyms from re-opening.

News

Sarah Fechter fitness center owner says gym will stay closed

Updated: 21 hours ago

Community

On the road to recovery: Second phase of Midland County flood recovery begins

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It’s been 6-weeks since parts of mid-Michigan experienced historic flooding that followed the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Now, as recovery efforts continue - Midland County moves to the next phase.

News

Second phase of flood recovery to begin

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Flint cracking down on large parties violating governor’s orders

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Authorities have seen several parties in parking lots, parks and streets around the city in recent weeks draw hundreds of young people.