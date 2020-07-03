Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

