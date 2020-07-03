Advertisement

Married 71 years, Ohio couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A family is mourning the loss of their parents, who died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away on June 1, and Gertrude passed on June 2.

They are survived by their two daughters, Gerry Broerman and Glenda Gibson.

“He could tell stories like you wouldn’t believed,” Gibson said. “Mother was quiet. She was just our mother.”

Glenn and Gertrude first met in the 1940s while attending the same church. They graduated from Anderson High School and were married in 1948.

Broerman and Gibson say their mother had been in hospice care for the last four years.

“Every night they kissed when he would put her to bed,” Broerman recalled.

The sisters say a hospice worker told the couple she had come into contact with soon who had the virus.

“And 14 days to the day she told them she had been infected, that’s when he died,” Broerman said.

The sisters say their parents held hands until the end.

“She picked up his hand and dropped it. They say her eyes bugged out of her like she knew he died at that time,” explained Broerman.

“You could tell how much they loved each other,” Broerman added.

The sisters hope their parents’ love story will galvanize others to take the virus seriously.

“Don’t doubt,” said Broerman. “It’s serious. It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter.”

“You think it only happens to the other person,” Gibson said. “But you’re the other person to someone else.”

Broerman and Gibson say they usually celebrate their parent’s anniversary on the Fourth of July with their two other siblings. They say that tradition will continue this year.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rally for Justice in Flint draws small crowd with big message

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
It was a small crowd at the Rally for Justice outside the Genesee County Jail Friday, but with a big message.

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 1 hour ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
The All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

National

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years.

Coronavirus

California releases 'wear a mask' PSA campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The state of California released an ad campaign to encourage people to wear a mask during the pandemic.

National

Married 71 years, Ohio couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away on June 1, and Gertrude passed on June 2.

National

Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure.