Safety experts say pandemic could fuel fireworks injuries

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and the rest of the country will be full of backyard fireworks displays this Independence Day.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission said home fireworks sales are way up this year. And as families celebrate at home in the pandemic, there are rising concerns about a potential increase in fireworks injuries.

“We saw upwards of 10,000 reports last year from emergency rooms nationwide. Anything from, you know, burns to tragedies. We had 12 deaths,” said CPSC Commissioner Dana Baiocco.

Experts are reminding families a firework is effectively a controlled detonation.

Mid-Michigan firefighters say you need to be proactive. Make sure you have a bucket of water and garden hose nearby.

“Shoot them off on a hard or paved surface. Shoot them straight up in the air, don’t be reckless with them,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

They say alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous and potentially deadly mix.

The safety commission said young children should never play with or ignite fireworks. It said many parents were not aware sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, which was hot enough to melt some metals.

