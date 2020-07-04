Advertisement

Detroit Police say 2 women killed in separate shootings

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN
Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Two women were killed in separate shootings in Detroit overnight, police said Saturday.

Police said a 19-year-old woman riding inside a car was killed when a shooter in a passing SUV opened fire around 7:20 p.m. Friday. No other injuries were reported.

In the second shooting, police said a 39-year-old woman riding in a car was fatally shot by someone inside a passing car at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a 40-year-old man and three boys, aged 15, 12 and 9, who were in the same car were wounded.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

