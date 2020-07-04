Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

