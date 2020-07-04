Advertisement

Heat wave continues into the 4th of July

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After the warmest day in a few years on Friday, this July heat wave will continue across Mid-Michigan for the 4th of July holiday weekend and beyond.

On Saturday, we'll see plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds. It will be another hot day, but slightly cooler than yesterday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s. Once again, it will be a touch cooler near Lake Huron with a light breeze coming off the water. Stay cool and wear the sunscreen for any outdoor 4th of July festivities!

With how warm and dry it has been the last several days across the area, fire danger is high to very high across Mid-Michigan. Make sure you are being extremely careful if grilling or lighting fireworks this weekend. It is a good idea to have a bucket of water or garden hose nearby.

The heat intensifies by Sunday and this will last through all of next week. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the lower to middle 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday will be very similar just a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will all be generally sunny but each day will have the low chance for stray shower or storm to pop up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s. The warmest day out of next seven appears to be on Thursday when many of us reach the middle to upper 90s. We will also have some higher humidity during the week, which will push our heat index values close to 100 degrees. Given this prolonged stretch of high to extreme heat, it’s important to limit your time outside and stay hydrated as best you can in the coming days. Heat related illnesses can happen in as little as 30 minutes outside.

It won’t be until next Friday that we see slightly cooler temperatures (still in the 90s) with a little bit better chance of a few scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Evening's Weather Report

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Heat will Continue to Hold...

Local

July heat wave to continue through the next week at least

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
This heat wave is expected to continue through the 4th of July weekend and into next week as well.

Forecast

A very warm 4th of July in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 12 hours ago
High temperatures on the 4th of July will be in the 80s and lower 90s across Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Friday Evening's Weather Update

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
Hot for the Holiday...

Latest News

Forecast

A hot 4th of July weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
A hot 4th of July weekend is ahead.

Forecast

Hottest weather in four years moving in for holiday weekend.

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Hot weather is moving into Michigan.

Forecast

WJRT - Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT

Homepage

ER doctor offers helpful tips to stay cool, safe during summertime heat

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Summer time heat is here in mid Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, and that means people should be taking extra precautions to stay safe and cool.

Weather

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Weather

Feeling the heat!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 Morning Forecast