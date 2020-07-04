Heat wave continues into the 4th of July

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After the warmest day in a few years on Friday, this July heat wave will continue across Mid-Michigan for the 4th of July holiday weekend and beyond.

On Saturday, we'll see plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds. It will be another hot day, but slightly cooler than yesterday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s. Once again, it will be a touch cooler near Lake Huron with a light breeze coming off the water. Stay cool and wear the sunscreen for any outdoor 4th of July festivities!

With how warm and dry it has been the last several days across the area, fire danger is high to very high across Mid-Michigan. Make sure you are being extremely careful if grilling or lighting fireworks this weekend. It is a good idea to have a bucket of water or garden hose nearby.

The heat intensifies by Sunday and this will last through all of next week. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the lower to middle 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday will be very similar just a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will all be generally sunny but each day will have the low chance for stray shower or storm to pop up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s. The warmest day out of next seven appears to be on Thursday when many of us reach the middle to upper 90s. We will also have some higher humidity during the week, which will push our heat index values close to 100 degrees. Given this prolonged stretch of high to extreme heat, it’s important to limit your time outside and stay hydrated as best you can in the coming days. Heat related illnesses can happen in as little as 30 minutes outside.

It won’t be until next Friday that we see slightly cooler temperatures (still in the 90s) with a little bit better chance of a few scattered showers and storms.

