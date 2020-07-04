Advertisement

July heat wave to continue through the next week at least

This heat wave is expected to continue through the 4th of July weekend and into next week as well.
Hot temperatures will continue across the Midwest in the coming days.
Hot temperatures will continue across the Midwest in the coming days.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/4/2020) - A prolonged heat wave is expected to continue for at least the next week in Mid-Michigan with some of the highest temperatures not happening until next week.

Saturday will be the “coolest” day out of the next seven across with Mid-Michigan because of a wind off of Lake Huron. Many communities will still get into the lower 90s but areas near the water will be cooler in the 70s and 80s. By Sunday, temperatures will heat back up into the low to middle 90s across Mid-Michigan.

Heading into next week, even warmer temperatures are expected with each day climbing into the middle 90s. Humidity will also become a factor next week, which will send heat index values, or the feels like temperature, into the upper 90s and close to 100 degrees.

The heat does not let up through at least Friday, July 10.

As for rain chances, some will be in the forecast during the middle and end of the week as more humidity returns to Mid-Michigan but no widespread rainfall is expected.

As with any heat, it is important to limit your time spent outside and drink plenty of water. Also, do not forget to take care of your pets and try not to leave them outdoors.

For ways to beat the heat, click here.

Given the dry and hot weather that the area has seen in the past several days, fire danger is also increased across Mid-Michigan so use caution if lighting fireworks or having a bonfire.

According to the National Weather Service in Detroit, Flint’s longest stretch of days at or above 90 degrees is 13 days from back in 1936 and in Saginaw, its 10 days from back in 1953. With this heat expected to continue for the next week, we could approach these records.

On Friday, Flint saw its warmest day since 2016 and Saginaw saw its warmest day since 2017.

