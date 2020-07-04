Advertisement

Michigan reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

State releases latest numbers amid holiday weekend
Michigan health officials reported 3 more coronavirus deaths and 398 new cases on Saturday.
Michigan health officials reported 3 more coronavirus deaths and 398 new cases on Saturday.(WNDU)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/04/2020)- The State of Michigan confirmed 398 new cases of coronavirus and again reported three deaths tied to the pandemic.

The state’s latest numbers were released Saturday.

The new numbers push Michigan’s total to 65,533 cases and 5,972 deaths. The statewide fatality rate continues to hover just over 9 percent.

ABC 12 tracks data across Mid-Michigan. These are the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

-- Genesee, 2,229 cases and 263 deaths

-- Saginaw, 1,260 cases and 120 deaths

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths

-- Bay, 365 cases and 30 deaths

-- Clare, 30 cases and three deaths

-- Gladwin, 27 cases and one death

-- Gratiot, 83 cases and 13 deaths

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths

-- Iosco, 101 cases and ten deaths

-- Isabella, 109 cases and eight deaths

-- Lapeer, 258 cases and 30 deaths

-- Midland, 130 cases and nine deaths

-- Ogemaw, 27 cases and two deaths

-- Oscoda, 15 cases and one death

-- Roscommon, 23 cases

-- Sanilac, 49 cases and five deaths

-- Shiawassee, 254 cases and 27 deaths

-- Tuscola, 228 cases and 26 deaths

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 6 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

Latest News

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump slams his enemies within

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 21 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.