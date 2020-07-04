Michigan reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/04/2020)- The State of Michigan confirmed 398 new cases of coronavirus and again reported three deaths tied to the pandemic.

The state’s latest numbers were released Saturday.

The new numbers push Michigan’s total to 65,533 cases and 5,972 deaths. The statewide fatality rate continues to hover just over 9 percent.

ABC 12 tracks data across Mid-Michigan. These are the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

-- Genesee, 2,229 cases and 263 deaths

-- Saginaw, 1,260 cases and 120 deaths

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths

-- Bay, 365 cases and 30 deaths

-- Clare, 30 cases and three deaths

-- Gladwin, 27 cases and one death

-- Gratiot, 83 cases and 13 deaths

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths

-- Iosco, 101 cases and ten deaths

-- Isabella, 109 cases and eight deaths

-- Lapeer, 258 cases and 30 deaths

-- Midland, 130 cases and nine deaths

-- Ogemaw, 27 cases and two deaths

-- Oscoda, 15 cases and one death

-- Roscommon, 23 cases

-- Sanilac, 49 cases and five deaths

-- Shiawassee, 254 cases and 27 deaths

-- Tuscola, 228 cases and 26 deaths

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.