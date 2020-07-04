Michigan reports 460 new coronavirus cases and three deaths

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported 460 new, confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths.

The latest numbers were released Friday, at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The new cases meant Michigan had a total of 65,135 cases and 5,969 deaths. The statewide fatality rate was 9.2 percent.

Data showed ongoing coronavirus case surges in dozens of states across the country.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,210 cases and 263 deaths

-- Saginaw, 1,246 cases and 120 deaths

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths

-- Bay, 359 cases and 30 deaths

-- Clare, 27 cases and three deaths

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths

-- Iosco, 100 cases and ten deaths

-- Isabella, 107 cases and eight deaths

-- Lapeer, 255 cases and 30 deaths

-- Midland, 127 cases and nine deaths

-- Ogemaw, 24 cases and two deaths

-- Oscoda, fifteen cases and one death

-- Roscommon, 23 cases

-- Sanilac, 49 cases and five deaths

-- Shiawassee, 253 cases and 27 deaths

-- Tuscola, 227 cases and 26 deaths

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.