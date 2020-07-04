Advertisement

Mid-Michigan preparing for long stretch of hot weather

Michiganders are preparing for hot weather, with temperatures in the nineties for the Fourth of July weekend.
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/03/2020) - It’s been eight years since Michigan reached temperatures in the triple digits.

That could change this weekend with heat in the nineties. A heat wave ahead is going to make Michigan feel a lot more like Tampa this Fourth of July weekend, and Michiganders know it.

“I’ll be riding bikes. Maybe go on the lake fishing or something like that with the grandson,” Flint resident Tim Tyler said.

Kyle Lawrence from Flint also added, ”I’m going down to the water front for the water festival on the river.”

“We’re just going to my brother’s, and swimming. That’s it. He’s got a pool,” Angela Boyce from Grand Blanc said.

Some, on the other hand, plan on keeping it cool.

“No big plans because there’s no fireworks. There’s nothing this year happening like it did last year, so I’ll probably in the air conditioning. That’s what I’ll be doing all weekend,” Flint resident Natalie Kadie said.

Even though Kadie says she plans on staying indoors, she knows it’s important for others to prepare for extreme heat.

“Drink the water. Yes. Drink the water. Wear sunscreen,” Kadie said.

Others agree, adding another plan worth mentioning.

“Drink a lot of water and move slowly,” Lawrence said.

The state says not preparing for extreme heat can lead to heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

According to the state, “Heat exhaustion typically occurs when people exercise heavily or work in a hot, humid place where body fluids are lost through heavy sweating.” Those symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headaches, nausea, fainting. If it’s not treated, the condition will worsen.

The state also adds that a heat stroke is life-threatening.

“The victim’s temperature control system, which produces sweating to cool the body, stops working. The body temperature can rise so high that brain damage and death may result if the body is not cooled quickly. Symptoms include extremely high body temperature above 103°F, hot dry red skin, rapid strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, unconsciousness.”

Aside from drinking water, wearing sun screen, and avoiding strenuous work, it’s also important to limit sun exposure, as well as alcoholic beverages, plus wearing light-weight, light-colored clothing.

For more safety tips on preventing heat-related injuries, click on this link.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

