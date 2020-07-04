Advertisement

New Alternative Baseball league coming to Flint area

The Alternative Baseball Organization is planning on starting a league in Mid-Michigan
A player's gear for the Alternative Baseball Organization.
A player's gear for the Alternative Baseball Organization.(Brandon Green/WJRT)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) (7/2/2020) -Baseball may be a no-go for Minors leagues this year, but there’s one league ready to blossom in mid-Michigan for those with autism.

Taylor Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4... and growing up in Dallas, Georgia he always had one love... baseball...

“I always loved watching the braves with my grandmother on TBS,” said Duncan. “The Braves those years were just the best.

Taylor loves America’s past time so much, he wanted everyone else with his diagnosis to experience it... which gave birth to the Alternative Baseball Organization...

“We started with around 7 players in January of 2016 and word of mouth went around enough to where we had to split off into two teams and have scrimmage,” he said.

The league has grown to over 30 organizations around the US.

Since, his Philadelphia chapter moving to the Detroit area, Taylor wants to bring a league to the Flint or Saginaw region as well.

“Every person deserves the opportunity without fear of judgement,” he continues. “We can start one in Flint, we can start on in Saginaw. We just have to find the coach and managers to help us make those programs happen.”

If you want to sign-up to volunteer as a coach or manager go click the link.

“In addition to that we need the players to serve in these areas. They don’t know that we’re there trying to serve them,” said Taylor.

Taylor plans the have the league up and running here in mid-Michigan by next spring.

