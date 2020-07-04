Advertisement

Stimulus money could pose dilemmas in nursing homes

In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and now the IRS are urging people who received coronavirus relief payments for a deceased taxpayer to return the money to the government. But legal experts say there is no law requiring people do that. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and now the IRS are urging people who received coronavirus relief payments for a deceased taxpayer to return the money to the government. But legal experts say there is no law requiring people do that. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Nursing home residents are among the Americans getting $1,200 checks as part of the U.S. government’s plan to revive the economy. But with many long-term care facilities under lockdown to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, what are the rules around how the money is handled?

The situation underscores the vulnerability of many elderly residents and potential confusion about what homes can and can’t do with residents’ money.

One worry is that nursing homes could pressure residents to use the checks to pay outstanding balances. Another is that relatives who aren’t legal representatives could demand to be in charge of the money, putting staff in difficult situations.

Visitor bans put in place months ago are making it difficult to tell whether such problems are widespread, since residents may be reluctant to express concerns by phone, said Lindsay Heckler of the Center for Elder Law and Justice.

“We just don’t know,” she said.

Residents can have personal accounts at nursing homes that are subject to federal regulations, a common setup that can be convenient for both parties.

For those on Medicaid, income such as Social Security checks may have to go to the nursing home to cover the cost of care. But residents are entitled to keep about $50 a month of income for personal spending, which is often deposited in those personal accounts at the home - and is in many cases where stimulus money would be deposited.

Gregory Cole, a 70-year-old in southwest Ohio, said he walks up to a window at his nursing home when he wants to withdraw money from his account.

“I let her know I would like to pull out $30, and I’d like $20 in one dollar bills for the candy machine and the pop machines,” said Cole, whose home has been under lockdown since mid-March.

It’s not yet known whether there are widespread problems with nursing homes taking residents’ checks, said Lois Greisman of the Federal Trade Commission. But after receiving a few queries about the issue, the agency in May told people to contact their state attorney general with any problems.

About two dozen state attorneys general contacted by The Associated Press say they’ve had few to no complaints, while a couple said they had several. Some noted reports could have been filed with local police or other agencies.

Some early complaints may stem from genuine confusion, Greisman said. Homes often take other income with the prior consent of residents who are on Medicaid to cover costs, but the stimulus checks are considered tax credits that can’t be seized.

Nursing homes themselves could also be put in difficult positions. Even if family members feel they should be in charge of the money, for example, the home isn’t supposed to hand it over unless the person is legally appointed to manage the resident’s finances.

Heckler also cited the example of a resident wanting a $1,200 check paid out in singles for the vending machine, which would bring worries about the money being lost or stolen.

Another potential issue: The stimulus money could jeopardize someone’s Medicaid eligibility if they don’t spend it within a year. Medicaid recipients cannot have assets above certain limits, which vary depending on the state.

Cole, the southwest Ohio nursing home resident, said he still has some stimulus money left after buying a 55-inch television and gaming device. He’ll said he’ll likely wait until his nursing home’s lockdown ends to spend the rest.

“When I’m allowed out of here for a little while, I want to take my family out to a steak dinner,” Cole said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The State of Michigan confirmed 398 new cases of coronavirus and again reported three deaths tied to the pandemic.

News

Detroit Police say 2 women killed in separate shootings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two women were killed in separate shootings in Detroit overnight, police said Saturday.

News

Michigan reports 460 new coronavirus cases and three deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan reported 460 new, confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths. The latest numbers were released Friday, at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

News

Flint police investigate deadly shooting near Lincoln Park

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint police said they were investigating a deadly shooting near Lincoln Park.

Latest News

News

Rally for Justice in Flint draws small crowd with big message

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
It was a small crowd at the Rally for Justice outside the Genesee County Jail Friday, but with a big message.

News

Safety experts say pandemic could fuel fireworks injuries

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Christine Winter
The Consumer Products Safety Commission said home fireworks sales are way up this year. And as families celebrate at home in the pandemic, there are rising concerns about a potential increase in fireworks injuries.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Women entrepreneurs show buying power with Black Owned Buyout

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Black women create new business-focused initiative in Flint

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
The movement is called Black Owned Buyout, and was inspired by the current social climate.