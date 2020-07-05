Flint Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/05/2020)- Flint Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city’s North side Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of East Stewart Avenue just before four this morning.

According to police, they found a black man in his 50s with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information that could shed light on this case should reach out to Detective Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.

